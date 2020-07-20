Kauai Hawaiian Ground Coffee, Vanilla Macadamia Nut Flavor (10 oz Bag) – 100% Premium Gourmet Arabica Coffee from Hawaii’s Largest Coffee Grower – Bold, Rich Blend



Price: $6.98

(as of Jul 20,2020 20:55:28 UTC – Details)



One sip of our Kauai vanilla macadamia nut ground coffee and you’re instantly transported to paradise! Vanilla Macadamia Nut coffee is a 100% premium Arabica ground coffee, featuring a smooth, delicious flavor and amazing aroma. The vanilla macadamia flavor is a rich, sweet blend with a hint of nuttiness. We combined your long-time favorite vanilla beans with toasted macadamia nuts and 100% Arabica coffee beans for an authentic taste of Hawaii. Each year, only a very select portion of our harvest is set aside, and it’s from these premium beans that our Roast Masters capture the easygoing character and subtle nuances that distinguish our ground Kauai coffee. From growing the coffee to roasting and packaging, we employ sustainable, environmentally sound practices throughout every step of the process. Kauai Coffee Company is Hawaii’s largest coffee grower, and the largest coffee grower in the U.S. We have just about 4 million coffee trees grown on 3,100 acres – a true Hawaiian coffee estate! Some call Kauai paradise. We simply call it home.

VANILLA MACADAMIA NUT – We combined vanilla beans with toasted macadamia nuts and 100% Arabica coffee beans for an authentic taste of Hawaii.

ROASTED TO PERFECTION – Our Roast Masters use premium beans, 10% of which are grown on our estate in Kauai, to capture the easygoing character and subtle nuances that distinguish our ground Kauai coffee.

GOOD FARMING – From growing the coffee to roasting and packaging, we employ sustainable, farming practices throughout every step of the process.

HAWAII’S LARGEST COFFEE GROWER – Kauai Coffee is Hawaii’s largest coffee grower. We have just about 4 million coffee trees grown on 3,100 acres – a true Hawaiian coffee estate!