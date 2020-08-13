Katy Perry Talks Her Clinical Depression, Defending Ellen DeGeneres, & Getting Dragged Into The Kesha/Dr. Luke Drama!

Believe it or not, life hasn’t been all sunshine, rainbows, and lollipops for Katy Perry.

In a new profile in The Los Angeles Times, the superstar singer opened up about the not-so-glamorous side effects of her storied career in pop music, sharing that she used to suffer from clinical depression when things weren’t going well for her.

As fans know, the 35-year-old’s career hit a valley after the release of her fourth studio album, Witness, which fell short of expectations after her previous three albums — One Of The Boys, Teenage Dream, and Prism — set records with chart-topping hits.

Related: Katy Says She & Former Nemesis Taylor Swift Fight Like Cousins

After Witness, an album Katy Kat dubbed as “purposeful pop” flopped in 2017, her social media became overrun with trolls; and that, combined with her temporary split from now-fiancé Orlando Bloom, took a toll on the Santa Barbara native’s mental health. She recalled:

“I think the universe was like, ‘OK, all right, let’s have some humble pie here.’ My negative thoughts were not great. They didn’t want to plan for a future. I also felt like I could control it by saying, ‘I’ll have the last word if I hurt myself or do something stupid and I’ll show you’ — but really, who was I showing?”

Other artists were…