Katy Perry Spills How Ending Her Feud With Taylor Swift Set An ‘Example Of Redemption’

Katy Perry is getting candid!

In a new wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern, the momma-to-be spoke about everything from her career and new album, to her relationships with Orlando Bloom and Taylor Swift.

Read on for everything Miz Perry had to say:

Making Up With Taylor Swift

As you’ll recall, the pop queens had a known feud for quite some time before squashing their beef last year (literally), making their friendship debut in Tay’s You Need To Calm Down music video:

“Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs… Time will tell my story. What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption.”

So glad that they’ve put the past in the past. Let’s hope they can maintain their positive relationship moving forward!! Katy added:

“It’s hard for young girls growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff. Now we’re super friendly. I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other.”

Life With Orly

Everyone is anxiously awaiting the arrival of the couple’s first child together, but the Teenage Dream songstress also took a moment to reflect on some of what they’ve gone through in the past:

“I actually went to this place called the Hoffman Process, which Orlando went to as well, which is a week-long intensive re-wiring of your neural pathways through psychological and spiritual exercises. It’s mostly science but it could come off a little hippy-dippy for some people. Basically, you just re-wire the negative paths, all the negative habits that you had for so many years, and you don’t understand why you keep going through that loop.”

Inneresting… but it sounds like them working on this together set them up for future success:

“It is another 10 years of therapy, but it saved my life. It changed his life. It set me up for the idea of motherhood.”

At the end of the day, Perry knows that the Pirates of the Caribbean alum is the only one for her because he truly gets her:

“He’s the only one that could handle it and that’s why we’re in this position. I showed him all of it. And I still test him and he still shows up and he still is not phased by it and that’s why he is perfect for me—because I’m a lot!”

First Comes Baby, Then Comes Marriage

It’s safe to say 2020 definitely threw things for a loop, and that includes the wedding plans for many couples. Responding to rumors of not just one, but TWO ceremonies, Katy quipped:

“We cannot plan anymore in 2020, because those plans are always canceled. I honestly, never heard of the other wedding, I only knew of one wedding. Of course, that will come in the future, but for now, we want to deliver a healthy child. And that’s what’s coming up.”

Speaking of changing plans, it was definitely a trip for someone as busy as Perry to stay put for months on end instead of working and traveling:

“I am a ‘mom on the move,’ as I say. I think my fans see it, that I’m really doing the work for this record. Once the record comes, once the baby comes there will be a transition. I’m not just sitting around.”

We already know how much life changes when the baby arrives!

Making Music

Many artists have opted to delay album releases due to the pandemic, but the 35-year-old is gearing up to drop her sixth studio album in just a few weeks:

“This record has been interesting to put out because it’s during these Looney Tunes times, it’s during a pandemic, a racial revolution, an election year and I’m delivering a baby at the same time.”

Looking back at her previous album, Witness, which was released in 2017, she explained how criticism of the tracks negatively impacted her mental health:

“I’ve always had a playful thing about my music and I lost that… I had really lost my smile. You create art and you’re excited for it to be received by the world. When it’s not received by the world, when it’s kind of like, ‘No, thank you,’ you think, ‘Oh s**t, that doesn’t feel good.’”

But it was while she worked on her track Smile that she really experienced “bouts of depression” like never before:

“It was more than I had ever faced in my life. I’d had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music. It’s like all these things you do to distract, you eat, you work you get a new boyfriend, you shop.”

Katy added:

“I was so ashamed about being on medication because I was like… ‘I wrote Firework.’ But it was one of those things where I’d sprained my brain a little bit.”

Life In the Spotlight

“Living under a microscope” for over a decade certainly hasn’t been easy, but it seems she’s accepted it will never be perfect:

“There’s like a leveling that happens where people put you on a platform and they want to make sure they still have the control and they absolutely do so they test it. The funny thing is, living under a microscope, you’ll never live perfectly to anyone’s standards.”

She joked:

“You should see how they treat you when you write ‘your’ in the wrong way.”

What did U think of everything Katy had to say, y’all?? We just can’t wait for her to become a momma and hopefully she and the baby have a safe and healthy delivery!

