Katy Perry shows off post-baby body in nursing bra just days after giving birth

Although the former VMAs host wasn’t able to attend, she joined in on the fun from home.

The pop star posted a selfie on her Instagram Story during the show while she sported a nursing bra and high-waisted underwear.

“Hair and makeup by: @exhaustion,” the “Smile” singer joked. She also tagged where her bra and underwear were from.

Though Perry was nominated for the Cinematography award for her music video “Harleys In Hawaii” she didn’t end up taking home the award.

Regardless of her loss, Perry has made major strides in music just days after giving birth.

On Aug. 27, the “Daisies” singer released her fifth studio album titled “Smile.”

Perry also debuted a new music video for the song “Champagne Problems” on Sunday.

“Listen to ‘Champagne Problems’ to get your pre-baby body back,” the singer captioned an Instagram post announcing the music video.

The single details Perry and Bloom’s bumpy…