Katy Perry shows off baby bump in new photos

The singer and “American Idol” choose posted on her verified Instagram account Wednesday a bunch of photos displaying her cradling her baby bump.
“Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years…,” Perry wrote. “Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel.”
Perry was scheduled to take part in the Discovery and Science Channel particular, “Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space.”
Paparazzi additionally caught photos of Perry and her love, Orlando Bloom, hitting a Santa Barbara seashore for Memorial Day.
The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and this previous March introduced the being pregnant by way of Perry’s music video for her single “Never Worn White.”