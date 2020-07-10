Katy Perry Says She & Taylor Swift Fight Like Cousins – But Are They Actually RELATED?!

We knew Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were close after they ended their feud, but we didn’t know they were THIS close!

During Perry’s appearance on the UK radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the hosts presented her with bombshell fandom theory: that she and former rival Swift are actually ninth cousins.

Katy’s initial reaction?

“Well, we fight like cousins.”

The pregnant popstar initially dismissed the theory as “fan fiction,” but host Roman Kemp explained that some intrepid fan had actually presented all their investigative work on your website MyHeritage.com. If you visit the site, you can actually start to see the family tree and how it connects the two icons together!

The 35-year-old was shocked to listen to there was some research to back up the incredible claim. She said:

“Wow, I’m gonna have to ask her if this is true, or if we should, like, get blood tests together … It’s cool because you can just, like, spit in a tube.”

We’ll be eagerly awaiting the outcomes of that DNA test, thanks!

The American Idol judge appeared on the show to market her new single Smile, the title track from her upcoming album. She described the song as you of her favorites, explaining:

“What it is, is it says in the lyrics kind of everything the album embodies, which is, like, hopefulness, resilience, joy, love and that whole journey. And so that’s why it’s kind of the opus of the record. That’s why the record is called Smile, because it’s as simple as the fact that I had lost my smile and couldn’t get it back. And I got it back, obviously.”

The momma-to-be had previously hinted at the album title in a interview with Q on CBC that detailed her mental health journey starting back in 2017. Reiterating that she had “lost [her] smile,” KatyCat recalled:

“I don’t know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted. … I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn’t get me high any more … The validation didn’t get me high, and so I just crashed.”

Ahead of the single release, the Daisies singer tweeted:

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love. ❤️”

We’re so glad Katy’s in a better place and delivering more feel-good pop perfection!

Ch-ch-check out her Capital F.M. appearance (below):