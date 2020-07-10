Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift ‘fight like cousins’ after rumors they’re distantly related

“Well, we fight like cousins,” Perry said.

Roman Kemp said that “someone has literally written, like, a full thing” on MyHeritage.com.

Perry responded, “Wow, I’m going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something.”

The pair famously stopped feuding after Perry appeared in Swift’s music video on her behalf song “You Need to Calm Down.”

“It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to,” Perry told Australia’s Stellar magazine in February. “We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful.”

Both women used the opportunity setting an example because of their young female fans.

“It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too,” Perry told Ellen DeGeneres this past year during an appearance on her behalf talk show.

“Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’” she shared. “It’s like, we have so much in common — there’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common — I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.’ Because it’s not as easy as it seems sometimes.”

Swift echoed Perry’s thoughts in her own interview with told BBC Radio 1. She said they have both “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

“[Katy] and I have really been on good terms for a while,” Swift told the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show about putting an end for their feud this past year.

“She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch – like an actual olive branch – to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” Swift unveiled. “From that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

The “Lover” hitmaker added during a 2019 interview on Capital Breakfast.

“Something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” Swift said. “And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and, like, really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever really gonna tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made, you know, the public aware.”