Katy Perry says she and Orlando Bloom have ‘been through f–king hell’ in their relationship

The “Smile” vocalist, 35, just recently talked with Apple Music and dished on the relationship.

KATY PERRY REFLECTS ON WHY SHE SPLIT WITH ORLANDO BLOOM IN 2017

“For us, and you can hear that even in ‘Champagne Problems,’ which is a song on the record, you can hear that we’re not flaunting how in love we are,” she stated according to Us Weekly “We have been through f–king hell. We have been down to the mat and return up once again up until now, and that’s even what the tune ‘Witness’ had to do with: ‘If I lost it all today, would you stay? Could you go down with me to the mat and come back up?’”

She and Bloom have “come back up again” given that their adversities, and things are much better now as they dedicate to one another, the vocalist stated.

“I was testing that already,” Perry stated. “Your greater self constantly understands. Your greater self constantly understands what you’re automatically stating.”

KATY PERRY ADDRESSES RUMORS JENNIFER ANISTON WILL BE THE GODMOTHER OF HER, ORLANDO BLOOM’S BABY

“Now it’s a relationship, however it’s work,” Perry stated. “Dating is various than genuine relationships. You have actually got to choose every day to be in this relationship and to strive …