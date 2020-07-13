Katy Perry Reportedly Asked Jennifer Aniston To Be Her Baby’s Godmother — And She Said Yes!

The countdown to the arrival of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s baby is on!!

Ahead of the birth, the expecting stars have major decisions to make, like how they want to raise their daughter, what color to paint the nursery, and in this case, who will the godparents be.

Related: Katy Perry Was Suicidal After 2017 Split From Orlando Bloom: ‘I Lost My Smile’

According to The Daily Mirror, the role of godmother has already been filled by none other than Jennifer Aniston! A source told the outlet (below) that the Friends star broke down in tears of joy when she was asked to step into the role by the couple:

“She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her.”

Aww, so sweet!!

While it’s not clear how the two ladies met, they’ve apparently been friends for nearly a decade and have bonded even more during the coronavirus pandemic:

“Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially-distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up.”

It’s unclear who the godfather will be, but we’re sure Jen will have no problem stepping up even if she’s solo! After all, she is already the godmother to Courteney Cox and David Arquette‘s 16-year-old daughter Coco Arquette.

As for Perry, it must feel so helpful to have friends like Jen by her side during her pregnancy, which hasn’t always been easy. Back in May, the songstress tweeted out:

“sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm”

Aww, Katy!! Days before the admission, the American Idol judge shared during a charity livestream event that she has about “five good days,” but finds herself in tears the rest of the week:

“I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks.”

She continued:

“I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I’m used to going [out] all the time. There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space.”

But it hasn’t all been bad at home! Previously, the Grammy nominee spoke about one of the plus sides to being pregnant while stuck in CA:

“I think, in a weird way, being on lockdown has forced me to slow down—which is probably, in turn, really good while I’m growing a child. And it’s forced me to find even more balance. Because, when I have a child, I will still be at home, basically, and I’m not used to that. I’m used to, like, jet setting everywhere.”

We can’t wait for the arrival of Katy and Orly’s baby girl!! Any name guesses, Perezcious readers?? Drop ’em (below) in the comments!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Derrick Salters/WENN.]