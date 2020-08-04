Katy Perry Publicly Defends ‘Positive’ Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Talk Show Drama!

In a sea filled with grievances about Ellen DeGeneres and the toxic environment that supposedly exists behind-the-scenes of her titular show, Katy Perry has actually chosen to toss the host a life vest.

Taking to her Twitter account early Tuesday early morning, the Never Worn White vocalist freely revealed her assistance for DeGeneres, making her one the only couple of celebrities to do so (apart from the 62- year-old’s other half Portia de Rossi, obviously) amid the continuous drama.

Related: Ellen Dubbed ‘Talk Show Karen’ After Claims Of Icky On-Set Behavior

According to Perry’s point of view, Ellen has actually just respected her and in basic, done more great than damage to individuals throughout the years:

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow”

While that may be her fact, it’s a far cry from what ex-employees and other celeb visitors have actually stated about the “toxic” daytime TELEVISION host over the last couple of days! We have actually heard the installing claims of bad habits have actually gotten so intolerable that DeGeneres totally