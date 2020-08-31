Katy Perry Poses In Postpartum Underwear & Pumping Bra Days After Arrival Of Daughter Daisy Bloom!

Katy Perry‘s look for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this year was a bit different from years past!

Just days after the arrival of her baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, the first time momma shared a hilariously real snap to her Instagram Story on Sunday evening as her peers in the music biz got glam for the award show.

Along with her photo, she added credits for her bathroom mirror selfie, including a pumping bustier by Medela, postpartum undies by Frida Mom, and “hair n makeup by: exhaustion.” LOLz! She also set the image to play her new song, Not The End Of The World, off of her album Smile, which was released late last week.

As you’re likely aware, the arrival of Miz Perry’s first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom was announced on her social media on August 26. Along with a sweet black and white photo shared by UNICEF, which Daisy’s mom and dad serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for, the new parents told the org:

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

