Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Daughter – Meet Daisy Dove Bloom!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are moms and dads of a child lady, y’ all!!
Late Wednesday night, UNICEF had the honor of revealing the couple’s news– and it’s all too adorable!
The account shared the following, consisting of a name expose (Daisy Dove Bloom!) AND the very first teeny small peek of the Teenage Dream vocalist’s daughter!
“We are drifting with love and question from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we understand we’re the fortunate ones and not everybody can have a birth experience as tranquil as ours was. Communities all over the world are still experiencing a lack of health care employees and every eleven seconds a pregnant lady or newborn passes away, mainly from avoidable causes. Since COVID- 19 much more newborn lives are at danger due to the fact that of the increased absence of access to water, soap, vaccines and medications that avoid illness. As moms and dads to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we feel sorry for having a hard time moms and dads now especially. ⠀
⠀
As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we understand UNICEF exists, on the ground, doing whatever it requires to ensure every anticipating mom has access to a skilled health employee and access to quality health care. In event of the heart we understand our daughter currently has, we have actually set …