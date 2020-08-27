Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Daughter – Meet Daisy Dove Bloom!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are moms and dads of a child lady, y’ all!!

Late Wednesday night, UNICEF had the honor of revealing the couple’s news– and it’s all too adorable!

Related: Katy Shares The SWEETEST Gender Reveal While Self-Quarantining!

The account shared the following, consisting of a name expose (Daisy Dove Bloom!) AND the very first teeny small peek of the Teenage Dream vocalist’s daughter!