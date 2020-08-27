Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together, reveal unique name: ‘We are floating with love’

Perry, 35, and her future husband first revealed their child’s birth by means of UNICEF’s Instagram account. The couple functions as Goodwill Ambassadors for the structure.

They shared a black and white picture of the “Firework” vocalist and English star keeping the newborn’s hand. They didn’t, nevertheless, reveal their child’s face.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” they composed revealing their child’s creative name.

Perry formerly meant her newborn’s name with the release of her tune “Daisies.”

In a declaration, the couple stated, “We are floating with love and question from the safe and healthy arrival of our child.”

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” Perry and Bloom included.

The couple then brought awareness to the healthcare crisis in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has actually led to lots of pregnant females and babies passing away “mostly from preventable causes.”

"As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," the couple stated.