Katy Perry, Kane Brown and Summer Walker new music highlights

Katy Perry, Kane Brown and Summer Walker even have dropped new tunes in time for the weekend.

The pop star is providing us some a lot wanted hope along with her new single.

“Smile” is the the title monitor from Perry’s forthcoming fifth album with the identical title.

The upbeat music accommodates lyrics about perseverance and she shared the backstory on her official Instagram account. “I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” she wrote within the caption on a put up sharing a pattern of the music. “This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love.” The new album is out on August 14. Kane Brown – “Be Like That” Summertime is all about love songs and this one from nation singer Kane Brown is all about how difficult it may be. He enlists fellow artists Swae Lee and Khalid to sing in regards to the ups and downs of relationships. The tune reunites Brown and Khalid, who beforehand collaborated on a remix of Khalid’s “Saturday Nights.” Summer Walker – “Life On Earth” Summer Walker does not love being well-known, however given her expertise that is most likely not going to alter anytime quickly. The singer has talked about affected by excessive social nervousness, a lot in order that appearances and performances have been difficult for her. Her newest EP, “Life On Earth,” accommodates solely 5 tracks and has many hoping that there’s much more music coming.

