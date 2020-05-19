Katy Perry Is Looking Like ‘Shrek’ In Quarantine While Orlando Bloom Is Getting ‘Hulk’ Ripped

Most pregnant ladies confer with themselves as spherical; Katy Perry is proud to say she’s turning right into a sq.!

On Sunday, the momma-to-be went dwell on the American Idol Facebook web page and opened up in regards to the reverse physique transformations she and Orlando Bloom have undergone whereas in quarantine.

Regarding her being pregnant, she stated:

“It’s not been too bad. I’ve just been a little lethargic. I’ve definitely been leaning into gaining the weight. I’m happy to do that.”

That undoubtedly could be a perk for lots of ladies! Especially ones who’ve been on strict diets for a decade! The 35-year-old quipped:

“I’m looking like Shrek a little bit and Orlando’s looking like the Hulk. Orlando’s getting fit and I’m getting square. But, you know, it’s all worth it. I’m leaning into the COVID 30.”

Shrek? Really?? LOLz!

Also, picturing Orlando solely getting extra ripped is actually taking our creativeness by storm…

In different Katy information, on Monday morning Good Morning America introduced the Firework singer shall be kicking off their summer time live performance collection this Friday. In a video message, the star shared:

“I am so thrilled to announce that I’m going to be kicking off Good Morning America‘s 2020 concert series. That’s right, I’m going to start it off with my brand new song, Daisies. It’ll be a very exciting event. Please don’t miss it. I will see you there. Love you, GMA.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: Superstar @katyperry is kicking off our @GMA summer time live performance collection with an unforgettable efficiency of her model new track #Daisies! See it FRIDAY!#KatyPerryOnGMAhttps://t.co/Wu0u4NHN8Y pic.twitter.com/6dd83kFxef — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 18, 2020

How thrilling!!

Aside from her child lady, we’re so glad Katy has one thing enjoyable to stay up for! She’s been open about experiencing “waves of depression” whereas in quarantine, and through a current interview with Extra, admitted she’s had some “horrible days” at dwelling, however defined how she tries to maintain a constructive perspective by means of all of it:

“Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters … I feel we’ve laid a new foundation within our family. There’s a bond that’s even stronger. We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created.”

Perry later mentioned how she and Orly have truly gotten to know one another even higher all through quarantine:

“You’re always going to be working on yourself and your relationship… Your partner is your mirror. I don’t know about you, but sometimes if you get me in front of one of those magnifying mirrors at a hotel, and I see my pores and whiskers, I won’t leave the room for 30 minutes. I’m like, I can’t believe I see all the things that I never saw and I need to work on. That’s what your partner is.”

Not lengthy to go earlier than the child arrives… That would be the true take a look at of their relationship!! Hopefully the child doesn’t appear like Shrek OR the Hulk! LOLz!

