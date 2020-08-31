Katy Perry Hasn’t Heard From Russell Brand Since He Texted To Divorce Her!

Katy Perry is blissfully living in the present and hopeful for the future, even as she revisits a difficult moment from her past.

During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired on Sunday, the new momma reflected on her 14-month-long marriage to Russell Brand. And guess what? Eight years after the pair got divorced, the union still brings up bad memories for the Smile singer! (Y’all do remember that the infamous Brit broke things off with her via text message, right? Yeah, we wouldn’t forget that either…)

Though the pair started off hot and heavy back in 2009 when Perry was climbing the charts with one pop hit after another and got married just one year later in 2010, she described the relationship as the “first breaking of my idealistic mind” in retrospect. She explained:

“I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once.”

The California native went on to say she has “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges,” but even she admitted their romance took a rather unfortunate turn she did not see coming. As we mentioned, the 35-year-old songstress was…