Katy Perry gives tour of baby nursery

Katy Perry stunned fans in an Instagram livestream over the weekend by offering a tour of her baby- to-be’snursery

The vocalist and “American Idol” judge, who is waiting for the birth of her very first kid with star Orlando Bloom, revealed fans her child’s baby crib, altering table and even an amusing onesie with Bloom’s deal with all over it.

Perry just recently stated she’s anticipating two babies this summertime, her child (due any day) and her approaching 5th album, “Smile” which debuts August 28.

The vocalist has actually been sharing snaps of her pregnancy throughout, like this one where she’s plainly tired with the caption, “poopedstar.”