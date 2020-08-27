Katy Perry gives birth to baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, Orlando Bloom confirms

Orlando Bloom, a 43-year-old British star, shared a post by charity Unicef, of which the couple are ambassadors, verifying the arrival of their child in addition to a black and white photo of the kid’s hand.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy,” the post stated.

“‘We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,’ Katy and Orlando told us.”

In the Instagram post, the couple likewise discussed how lucky they were to have actually had a “peaceful” birth experience with excellent health care– something, they stated, lots of households do not experience.

Perry, 35, first revealed her pregnancy to the world in a video for her track “Never Worn White” in March. In the video, she nestled her baby bump while using a white gown. Earlier this month, she gave fans a sneak peak of her baby nursery on Instagram, exposing the kid’s baby crib, altering table and even an amusing onesie with Bloom’s deal with all over it. Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 and supposedly split 10 months later on in the past reuniting in early 2018. The couple got engaged this Valentine’s Day. Both Perry and Bloom have actually formerly been wed. Perry was wed to British comic Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was wed to design Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The set share a child, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

CNN’s Jack Guy and Chloe Melas contributed to …

Read The Full Article