Katy Perry compares marriage to Russell Brand to ‘a tornado’

In 2010, Perry wed star Russell Brand and revealed their separation simply 14 months later on. Their divorce was settled in 2012.

KATY PERRY SHOWS OFF POST-BABY BODY IN NURSING BRA JUST DAYS AFTER GIVING BIRTH

The vocalist resolved her very first marriage to the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star throughout an interview with “60 Minutes Australia” that aired on Sunday.

“I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating,” she remembered. “It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once.”

Admitting that she’s drawn to challenges, the vocalist described that friction, resistance and difficulties have actually constantly resonated with her.

The star formerly resolved her relationship with Brand, 45, in an interview with Vogue in 2013.

KATY PERRY ADDRESSES DELIVERING A BABY AND NEW ALBUM ‘IN THE SAME WEEK’

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” the “American Idol” judge stated. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Perry, nevertheless, owned up to her own part in the relationship’s death.

” I have to declare my own obligation crazes …