Katy Perry Clears Up ‘Fun’ Jennifer Aniston Godmother Rumor & Shows Off Her ‘Swollen’ Belly

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter hasn’t even been born yet and the rumors are already flying!

As we previously shared, sources claimed that Jennifer Aniston was set to be named the godmother of the couple’s unborn daughter, but the record has been set straight and this is not the case!

The Teenage Dream songstress appeared on Monday morning’s episode of KIIS1065‘s Kyle and Jackie O, revealing it was actually the Friends star who alerted them to the news:

“She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, ‘Wow! This is a wild rumor.’ I mean, God knows, she’s, you know, with her, she’s had everything said about her.”

We were totally looking forward to Jen taking on the role of fairy godmother… but no dice! Perry added:

“But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read.”

LOLz! Who wouldn’t want this one to be true? Still, there’s no doubt the 35-year-old is excited for the arrival of her daughter, though she could do without the swelling she’s currently experiencing:

“I’m really grateful for my body, and I have so much respect for women. And obviously going through this process is like, you know, you get a whole new viewpoint. But everything is swollen. My hands are swollen. My feet are starting to swell. It’s starting to get to that point.”

Katy has previously spoken about the highs and lows of her pregnancy, much of which she’s experiencing while isolating at home with Orly, and how staying put for such a long period of time was not something she was used to:

“I’m a very active woman, and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record.”

She explained:

“I like not watching the hands of time roll by. I like being a mother on the move.”

After years of being on the road, performing, and traveling, we can imagine that it was a definite trip for her to have so much downtime!

Ch-ch-check out more from Katy, including getting a closer look at her bump (below):

We’re counting down the days until Katy pops… You’re in the home stretch now, momma!!

