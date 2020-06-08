Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, & More Stars Celebrate The Class Of 2020 For YouTube’s Powerful Special

The graduating class of 2020 could not have been in a position to have a good time their achievements in particular person as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however they did get one final send-off on Sunday by a star-studded solid!

YouTube Originals‘ Dear Class of 2020 introduced collectively Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady GaGa, Lizzo, Barack and Michelle Obama, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, Maluma, BTS, U2, in addition to Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates for memorable graduation speeches and galvanizing performances!

Video: Ryan Reynolds Gives Hilarious, Heartwarming Commencement Speech!

It wouldn’t have taken a lot to beat Ivanka Trump‘s awkward as hell and really a lot canceled tackle to the Wichita State University-Tech‘s graduates, however these celebs did it very proper.

Take a take a look at a few of our fave HIGHlights (under)!

Katy Perry

The pregnant star led the category in transferring the tassel of their commencement caps to the left, a protracted custom and image of turning into a graduate! Belting out her new single Daisies and her hit monitor Firework, Katy then handed the baton to…

Lady GaGa

GaGa used her time to not solely have a good time the category of 2020, however urged them to take motion amid the nationwide protests following George Floyd‘s dying. Talking about timber planted with “racist seeds,” the performer shared how they may “challenge that system” and turn out to be the “seeds of the future.”

Beyoncé

Bey additionally took the second to spark change amid the Black Lives Matter motion with an inspiring speech for highschool and faculty graduates! Speaking from the guts, the momma of three opened up about how “positive actions” can result in “real change.”

It’s a must-watch!

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo defined there are “learning” and “growing” experiences in life that shouldn’t maintain you again! It’s an ideal reminder for younger and older adults alike…

Taylor Swift

The Lover songstress recalled having to overlook her personal highschool commencement, telling the scholars to “expect the unexpected.”

The Obamas

How a lot can we miss Barack and Michelle?? The former President and his First Lady each delivered transferring speeches of their very own, however joined collectively to share just a few phrases to the way forward for this nation!

Lizzo

A jazzy efficiency of Pomp and Circumstance from Lizzo with the assistance of the New York Philharmonic orchestra made for a really particular second!

Shawn Mendes

Viewers additionally acquired to listen to Shawn Mendes‘ Nothing Holding Me Back because of the AMDA College of Performing Arts Choir and the Diamond Bar High School marching band.

Justin Timberlake

While JT didn’t come via with a musical act of his personal, he did reference the “heartbreaking” actuality of them lacking their precise ceremonies and celebrating with their friends in particular person because the world was hit by the coronavirus outbreak. But Timberlake expressed:

“Nothing — not even a global pandemic — is going to keep you from the future you make for yourself.”

Preach!

Alicia Keys

More sensible phrases got here from Alicia, who shared her ideas on racial injustice, whereas noting how the category of 2020 has the ability to “heal us.” It was a really highly effective speech to kick off the digital occasion, and hopefully, they discovered it as inspiring as we did.

[Image via YouTube Originals/YouTube]