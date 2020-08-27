Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child Daisy Dove Bloom



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2015





Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have actually revealed the birth of their first child – a child called Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple stated they were “floating with love and wonder” after their child’s “safe and healthy arrival”.

The set likewise shared a black-and- white image of them holding Daisy’s small hand.

Perry exposed she was pregnant in the video for her single Never Worn White previously this year.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to present Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s brand-new package of pleasure. “We are drifting with love and question from the safe and healthy arrival of our child.” — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020

