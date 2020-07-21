Katy Perry addresses rumors Jennifer Aniston will be the godmother of her, Orlando Bloom’s baby

“She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends,” Perry, 35, revealed on KIIS1065’s “Kyle and Jackie O” show.

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE AND TAYLOR SWIFT ‘FIGHT LIKE COUSINS’ AFTER RUMORS THEY’RE DISTANTLY RELATED

The “Never Really Over” singer added: “And we were like, ‘Wow, this is a wild rumor.'”

Perry and Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child, a daughter, together this year.

“God knows she’s had everything said about her,” Perry said of the “Friends” star.

ORLANDO BLOOM ASKS FANS FOR HELP FINDING MISSING DOG: ‘MY HEART IS ALREADY BROKEN’

The mom to be, however, did call the rumor “fun,” adding that the she and Bloom “have no idea where it came from.”

This is the second time this month that Perry’s addressed fan rumors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When fans began commenting on rumors that she and Taylor Swift are distantly related, Perry admitted she didn’t think it was true but added that they “fight like cousins.”