Katt Williams Slams Donald Trump, Talks Black Lives Matter & Coronavirus In New Viral Supreme Campaign

Supreme is running a brand name new viral advertising campaign ahead of the fall/winter 2020 season, getting comic Katt Williams in what rapidly ended up being a trending video on Sunday afternoon including him making a couple of extremely effective declarations. And while Katt himself is undoubtedly no complete stranger to debate, this advertising campaign simply appeared to strike a nerve today, a minimum of on social networks!

Williams, a long time standup comic, dealt with the issues dealing with the United States (and the world) in the year 2020 in an almost seven-minute long clip. Dressed as though he were Tekashi 6ix 9ine, with rainbow-colored hair and all to match, the humorous social analyst entered onDonald Trump, the coronavirus pandemic, therefore a lot more!

At one point, Williams– who was doing the video as a quick stand-up monologue without any audience– stated of the President, his notorious recommendation to consume bleach to fight the coronavirus, and his entirely inept and incapable management in the middle of the crisis in your home (listed below):