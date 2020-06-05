Katri Kulmuni: Finnish minister quits over media training row

Image copyright

Finnish Finance Minister Katri Kulmuni has resigned following revelations that she spent greater than €50,000 (£44,500) of public cash on media training.

Ms Kulmuni, who has additionally led the Centre Party since September 2019, beforehand promised to pay again the cash.

She is the second senior minister to stop the five-party coalition, after ex-PM Antti Rinne left in December.

The 32-year-old was the youngest minister within the coalition, distinctive in that each one 5 events are female-led.

“I have come to the conclusion that I cannot continue as a member of government,” she informed journalists.

“It was not until this week that the total amount spent on all this became clear to me. As a politician, it’s my job to take responsibility,” she mentioned.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin accepted the resignation, saying on Twitter: “I support Katri’s decision, which was certainly a difficult one.”

The 32-year-old Lapland MP stays the chief of the Centre Party, which historically represents Finland’s rural areas.

What was the cash spent on?

Ms Kulmuni’s resignation comes after the journal Suomen Kuvalehti (SK) revealed particulars of media and efficiency teaching she had obtained since turning into Centre Party chief in September.

According to SK, communications company Tekir Oy invoiced the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and the Ministry of Finance for €56,203 (£50,100) accrued over the course of roughly six months.

Of that, €6,324 was allegedly spent on 3 December, the day Mr Rinne resigned after Ms Kulmuni’s social gathering introduced it had misplaced confidence in him.

The journal additionally alleged that Ms Kulmuni obtained one-on-one “sparring”, ie interview and debate teaching, from the corporate’s chairman, Harri Saukkomaa, at an hourly fee of €700, excluding VAT.

Mr Saukkomaa informed Finnish tabloid Iltalehti: “I can’t comment on individual customers. During the past 12 years we have had various politicians as customers, although a rather small number.”