Katie Taylor could face Delfine Persoon in rematch on Dillian Whyte bill, confirms Eddie Hearn | Boxing News





Katie Taylor has requested rematch with Delfine Persoon, says Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor requested a rematch against Delfine Persoon to get rid of any controversy – and promoter Eddie Hearn is ‘working hard’ to finalise the fight for August 22.

Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion shared a breathtaking fight with Persoon last June, emerging with a points win that was hotly disputed by the Belgian, and Taylor has now needed a second fight to be staged on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has opened talks with Persoon after being frustrated in his attempts to secure the Amanda Serrano fight and is optimistic that Taylor will receive an eagerly anticipated get back bout.

“We are working hard on the Taylor versus Persoon rematch for August 22,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Katie wants the biggest fights out there when Serrano pulled out, Katie immediately asked about the Persoon rematch.

“The first fight was one of the best I’ve ever seen live so that as a fan I would want to see it again. Whyte versus Povetkin and Taylor versus Persoon 2 is an epic double header – let us see if we can accomplish it.”

Whyte defends his WBC interim title against Povetkin and is particularly risking his mandatory shot at the WBC heavyweight belt, which can be currently held by his British rival Tyson Fury.

Whyte faces Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Martin Bakole faces Sergey Kuzmin in another must-win heavyweight clash on the undercard, while Luther Clay also takes on Chris Kongo in a clash of two highly-rated British welterweights.