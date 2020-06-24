Katie Price will tell MPs about online abuse targeted at her disabled son Harvey

Katie Price will appear before MPs next Thursday for a second time and energy to tell them about online abuse targeted at her disabled son Harvey.

The ex-glamour model will give evidence to the Petitions Committee as a formal parliamentary inquiry in to tackling online abuse is launched.

Price, 42, wants a fresh UK law – which she has dubbed ‘Harvey’s Law’ – to be intended to make online trolling a certain criminal offence.

She also wants a register of people found guilty of online abuse.

Price said: ‘I know I’m here as it started off because Harvey and his disabilities but this is not just for individuals with disabilities.

‘It will help everyone. Like me or hate me, I’m here to guard others.’

The reality TV star appeared before a parliamentary committee couple of years ago so as to help combat trolls hurling racist abuse at 18-year-old Harvey, who’s blind and contains a range of health issues which hampers his speech.

Price had create a petition to criminalise online abuse which resulted in an inquiry recommending legal protections for disabled people suffering from hate crime.

A new inquiry has been launched to ‘scrutinise the Government’s response to online abuse, and continue to press the Government on the action it takes to take’.

Committee chair Catherine McKinnell said: ‘Online abuse is a silent menace, and our new inquiry can be an eleventh hour bid to place an end to it before it spirals out of control.

‘With social distancing rules, people are spending ever more of these lives online.’

The Labour MP added: ‘The importance of doing something about this issue before it causes more damage is higher than ever.

‘If we don’t act soon, then there is a real risk that the whole new generation will be irretrievably confronted with and harmed by online abuse.

‘I’m very happy to welcome Katie back to the Committee after first meeting her all through her campaign against online abuse this past year.

‘Her bravery in sharing her personal experiences of the abuse she’s got endured along with her son Harvey will shine a light on key dilemmas, and will help this new landmark investigation find practical and technological answers to the problem.’

WHAT ARE HARVEY’S HEALTH PROBLEMS? Harvey has a selection of health problems, that have left him blind, over weight and with a variety of special needs. He has been diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, which leaves him with an exorbitant appetite and led to him being overweight, with weak muscles and learning difficulties. He also offers been a rare condition called septo-optic dysplasia which includes left him partially blind. And he also offers autism – a condition which affects his capability to talk and communicate with the others, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which leaves him hyperactive and unable to concentrate easily.

In February 2018, Price said of Harvey: ‘He is mocked for his colour, his size, I recently think they think he’s an easy target to pick on. But I’m his voice.

‘I’m here and I’m likely to protect him.’

The mother-of-five told MPs a fresh law should ‘stop deaths and abuse’ and said tougher action should be a ‘no brainer’.

Price and her mother Amy Price, who also presented evidence at the Petitions Committee in 2018, will field questions from MPs on the subject of online abuse and their personal experiences with this specific.

The evidence session will occur at 2pm on Thursday, July 2.

The Petitions Select Committee will ‘look at the experiences of people that have faced online abuse, concentrating on potential solutions for its reduction and prevention, legally, socially and technologically’, its web site states.

The Committee ‘will examine what progress has been made by the Government considering that the conclusion of its previous inquiry in to online abuse’.

A statement says: ‘The new inquiry will see the Committee scrutinise the Government’s reaction to online abuse, and continue steadily to press the Government on the action it needs to take.

‘Many figures have raised concerns on the effect of Coronavirus on mental health as people are spending more time online and on social media.

‘The Committee is now calling for evidence to this new inquiry in to online abuse, and is welcoming contributions from campaigning organisations, lawyers, social media organizations and other expert organisations in the field.

‘Committee staff will also invite the general public – including people who’ve signed relevant petitions – to share with you their experiences.’