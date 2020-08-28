Katie Price announces social media break ‘in order to heal’ during recovery from broken feet

“Katie is taking a while out of the media spotlight,” a statement said on the 42-year-old’s Instagram account.

EX-MODEL KATIE PRICE BANNED FROM DRIVING FOR 2ND TIME, SAYS SHE CAN’T PAY FINE IMMEDIATELY

The declaration continued: “Her family and Dr’s have told Katie that she must rest in order to heal.”

“Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready,” the post concluded.

Price’s representative likewise informed MailOnline, “Katie is taking a much-needed break. Katie has found the past few weeks terribly draining, both mentally and physically challenging, and in order to bounce back is convalescing.”

Earlier this month, Price opened about the level of her injuries on her YouTube channel.

GWEN STEFANI, GAVIN ROSSDALE’S SON ZUMA, 11, BROKE BOTH ARMS WITHIN WEEKS OF EACH OTHER: HE’S ‘THE TOUGHEST’

“The surgeon made it clear that I couldn’t have done a worse job to myself,” the truth star stated.

She included: “’They’re smashed, broken and it’s bad, really bad. It’s bad, life-changing injuries what I’ve done, so they’re just going to do their best.”

In July, Price informed her fans on Instagram that she “won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months,” according to her medical professionals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, in a post previously this …