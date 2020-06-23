Katie Pavlich: Protests have been ‘hijacked’ and are no longer about equality

SEN. MIKE LEE BLASTS PROTESTERS TEARING DOWN STATUES: IT’S ‘LAWLESSNESS’ AND WILL LEAD TO VIOLENCE

President Trump took to Twitter after the incident, noting that some might face a possible decade-long sentence underneath the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

“Beware!” he warned.

“Earlier this month, President Trump sent the National Guard back after unrest in the city was quelled, but at this point, it seems like he may need to bring them back,” Pavlich remarked. “And as you’ve seen this morning, he’s calling on folks to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“And based on what the Department of Justice has been doing over the course of the past four weeks — handing down indictments, initiating a number of arrests for rioters in cities like Philadelphia and elsewhere — you should believe that those laws will be enforced for unlawfully tearing down federal statutes on federal property,” she added.

Pavlich instructed Smith that whereas the “argument has been made” that over a month of nationwide protests had been sparked by requires racial equality, conditions like Monday evening present good intentions have been waylayed.

“The argument has been made that this was about racial equality, but this has been hijacked and gone far beyond that and turned into an anti-American mob that is insistent on erasing parts of American history that are good,” she argued.

“You don’t protest and vandalize the Lincoln Memorial the place Martin Luther King Jr. gave his ‘I have a dream’ speech in the event you’re fascinated about racial equality,” Pavlich stated. “You don’t tear down the Teddy Roosevelt monument in New York City – who invited the first black man to the White House to dine with him … You don’t tear down the statue or go after those who fought for the union against the Confederacy for the future of a better country and away from slavery.”

Pavlich stated she agreed with feedback made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his present Monday night that the efforts to tear down historical past are instigated by a well-funded and well-organized political motion with targets opposite to equality or shifting ahead as a rustic.

“I think Tucker Carlson put it well last night when he [said] it’s a political movement that is very well-funded and organized and has goals of not just equality or moving forward as a country, but rather tearing down our country from the inside out,” she defined. ” And you saw this at the beginning of these riots about a month ago, when you saw the violence start. And you’re seeing it increasingly now as these autonomous zones keep popping up.”

On Monday, Seattle management introduced they might transfer to dismantle the police-free autonomous zone — nicknamed “CHOP” — after a number of shootings over the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted that if any citizen tried to create an autonomous zone within the nation’s capital, they might be “met with serious force.”

“And I know that there might be some controversy over the president saying that these people will be met with force. Well, as we’ve seen in places like Seattle, these autonomous zones have become very violent and their victims are black victims,” Pavlich concluded. “So again, this is not about equality. This is about destroying American history, whether it’s the good parts or the bad, and erasing it so people understand it.”