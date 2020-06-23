Katie Pavlich hammers Seattle mayor over CHOP ‘insanity’: ‘She was endorsing this movement from the beginning’

“But they weren’t protesters from the beginning,” she added. “They took over, unlawfully, blocks and blocks of property they don’t own and they don’t have a right to.”

RESIDENTS NEAR SEATTLE’S CHOP ASK WHAT TOOK CITY SUCH A LONG TIME TO MOVE TO BREAK UP PROTEST

Durkan said Monday the city works with community leaders to clear the CHOP area. She also said police will soon return to the East Precinct building, which was largely abandoned after clashes with protesters early in the day this month.

The dismantling of the CHOP followed the death of a 19-year-old man in a Saturday shooting by which another person was injured.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old was shot in the arm on the edge of the CHOP area.

“As far as the mayor … she was endorsing this movement from the beginning when President Trump said, ‘You need to get it together. This is going to turn out to be something very dangerous for your city,'” Pavlich said. “She brought snark into it and said, ‘Well, why have you been so afraid of democracy?’ Her job as the mayor is to protect all of the citizens of Seattle. And instead, she’s been married to this far-left, Marxist narrative … so that’s a thing that she’s going to result in.

“But to say this was just a protest is just detached from reality,” Pavlich added.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.