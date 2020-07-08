Katie Miller wife immigration architect Stephen Miller was sent to visit child detention centers

Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller was sent to visit a child migrant detention target the US-Mexico border to be able ‘to are more compassionate’ – but claimed that the visit ‘didn’t work’, a brand new book reveals.

Miller, who is married to President Donald Trump’s senior advisor for policy Steven Miller, was interviewed by NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff, for his book ‘Separated’.

The book details the Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ family-separation policy earlier in the administration’s term.

Miller previously worked as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security as the agency that was overseeing the separation of young ones from their parents once they crossed to the U.S between 2017 and June 2018.

Katie Miller, a former spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and wife of Trump policy advisor Steven Miller was sent to young ones detention target the U.S. border during separation policy

The US began separating young ones from their parents in May 2018 as part of a ‘zero tolerance’ policy toward migrants who illegally cross the border

Miller told Soboroff that she was sent to among the child migrant detention centers for herself in an effort to establish some empathy for the immigrants that have been crossing the border.

‘My family and colleagues told me that after I have children I’ll take into account the separations differently. But I don’t think so … DHS sent me to the border to begin to see the separations for myself — to decide to try to make me more compassionate — but it did not work,’ she is reported to have said.

Soboroff’s interaction with Miller was recounted on NBC’s Rachel Maddow Show because the host read an except from the book.

Soboroff is said to have responded with incredulity to Miller’s statement.

The aim of sending Miller to a center was to generate some compassion for migrants

”It did not work? I’ll never forget what I saw. Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?’ I asked, exasperated,’ Soboroff detailed.

Miller replied: ‘No, but I believe in the event that you come to America you need to assimilate. Why do we are in need of to have ‘Little Havana’?

The family-separation policy which ran between 2017 and June 2018 saw around 4,000 migrant children being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Many of the detention facilities they certainly were placed in were also deemed to be unsanitary.

Soboroff was among the first journalists to expose the reality after seeing firsthand the living conditions of the children in custody.

‘That was Katie Miller in the throes of the national uproar over this government prying children out of the parents’ arms,’ Maddow said speaing frankly about Miller’s comments.

The DHS separated families who sought asylum in U.S. by crossing border illegally. Pictured, young ones inside a United States Border Patrol Processing Center, in McAllen, Texas

Migrant teens are pictured held in the Tornillo, Texas detention camp inside the facility. The temporary shelter was supposed to hold 360 but wound up holding thousands

Katie Miller, is now the vice president Mike Pence’s press secretary. She is pictured here attending the president’s first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus illness outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June

The images sparked fury on the morality of separating young ones from their parents, in addition to concern from Republicans in regards to the negative impact it had on their party’s image.

The photos showed young ones being held in unhygienic conditions sparking international condemnation.

At the time, Ms Miller defended the separations, insisting ‘the welfare of children within our custody is paramount.’

In a book written by NBC journalist Jacob Soboroff, Miller claims that she failed to feel compassion and that the trip to the centers ‘didn’t work’

President Donald Trump sooner or later signed an executive order in June 2018 ending the process of separating young ones from families.

The effects could be long-lasting. In September a written report by the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general detailed how children who was simply detained were suffering acute psychological upheaval.

‘According to program directors and mental health clinicians, separated children exhibited more fear, feelings of abandonment, and post-traumatic stress than did children have been not separated,’ the report said, adding that some young ones ‘expressed acute grief that caused them to cry inconsolably.’

Katie Miller married Trump aide, Stephen Miller in February and the couple are soon expecting their first child.

Her current role is as Vice President Pence’s spokeswoman and is associated with communications concerning the White House’s coronavirus task force.