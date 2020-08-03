Katie Mack: ‘Knowing how the universe will end is freeing’

Terms like “heat death”, “big rip” and “vacuum decay” do not sound all that welcoming. And they aren’t.

They explain a few of the theories researchers have about how our universe will one day pass away.

But when cosmologist Katie Mack considers the end of whatever, it offers her peace.

“There’s something about acknowledging the impermanence of existence that is just a little bit freeing,” she informs Radio 1Newsbeat

I’d want to wager there aren’t lots of people who feel that method – however even for Katie, it’s not rather as easy as it sounds.

Sharing the fear

Katie can still keep in mind strongly when she initially understood the universe might end anytime.

“I was sitting on Professor Phinney’s living room floor with the rest of my undergraduate astronomy class for our weekly dessert night, while the professor sat with his three-year-old daughter on his lap,” she composes in her brand-new book, The End ofEverything

She discovered that researchers have no concept why the early universe broadened in the method it did – what’s called cosmic inflation – which suggests they likewise have no chance of stating area will not begin strongly, …