Kathy Sullivan could be the first person to ever experience visiting both space and the ocean’s floor





Making headlines is never something that has motivated Kathy Sullivan.

Already in the history books as the first US woman to complete a spacewalk in 1984, the 68-year-old found herself in the news again this week after becoming the first woman to travel nearly seven miles (11km) to achieve the lowest known point in the ocean.

The two missions, total opposites in the minds of some, represent two extremes of a lifelong passion for Dr Sullivan: to understand the entire world around her as much as possible.

“I was always a pretty adventurous and curious child with interests wider and more varied than the stereotype of a little girl,” Sullivan told the BBC in a phone interview from the Pacific Ocean.

She was born in New Jersey in 1951 and spent her childhood in California. Her father was an aerospace engineer who, along side her mother, would always encourage their two young ones to think freely and join in with discussions.

“They really fed our curiosity on anything we were curious about or interested in,” she says. “They were our best allies to explore that interest further and see where it might take us: it might die out in a couple of days, it might be something that became our best hobby or it might turn into the central focus of our career.”

By the full time they were five or six, it was already clear her brother wished to grow up to fly aeroplanes. Sullivan, meanwhile, became fascinated with maps and learning more about the interesting places in it.

“Both of our careers have basically been remarkably wonderful fulfilments of those early dreams,” she reflects.

Kathy Sullivan

Kathy Sullivan Image caption



Sullivan (pictured) grew up a self-described tomboy, fascinated with the entire world and how it worked





As a little girl, Sullivan had been devouring every newspaper, magazine and tv report she could find about exploration. It was a period when Jacques Cousteau was making pioneering undersea discoveries and the Mercury Seven were propelling the image of astronauts into America’s mind.

“I saw these people – they happened to all be men, that didn’t bother me… I saw there are people in the world that have continually inquisitive, adventurous lives: they’re going to places no-one’s been and they have this store of knowledge and they’re learning more.”

“My way of thinking about it never crystallised into: I want that job, I want that title or that label,” she explains about her ambitions as a teenager. “But what I knew really clearly was what I wanted my life to be like, I wanted it to have that mixture of inquiry and adventure and competency.”

Her pursuit first took her into foreign languages and then, being an undergraduate, to the study of earth sciences. Back then, around 1970, it was a location still overwhelmingly male-dominated.

“The guys went out to field camps and they dressed all grubby and they never showered and they could swear and be real, rowdy little boys again to their hearts’ content,” she says. Her presence was treated like a disturbance to their fun.

Sullivan felt that by this time, there is already some change under way. She was never, for instance, harassed or bullied on her behalf gender. “In fact, in a couple of key instances, I had some tremendously supportive male professors and colleagues that were definitely, definitely on my side and just saw me as a very capable fellow student, very capable geologist, very capable fellow shipmate.”

NASA

NASA Image caption



Sullivan (second from the right) was part of the first intake of female astronauts at Nasa





Sullivan saw in her marine science professors her ambitions for her own life realised – and so began to further her studies in oceanography.

She placed on Nasa in order to deepen her knowledge of our planet further still. “My primary motivation for applying to be an astronaut was – if I somehow beat the odds and actually got chosen – I could get to see the earth from orbit with my own eyes.”

Sullivan was admitted into Nasa’s class of 1978. It was the initial recruitment drive that brought women in to its astronaut ranks.

Six were selected from the class of 35 and Sally Ride, seen on the far left of the image above, became the first of these to fly into space in 1983.

Ride would later recount the unique challenges of being the initial women recruited into the space program. Engineers tried to style special make-up kits and wildly overestimated how many tampons would be necessary for week-long missions.

Sullivan’s first mission, STS-41-G, set off on 5 October 1984. It was the 13th flight of Nasa’s Space shuttle program and the sixth trip for the Space Shuttle Challenger.

NASA

NASA Image caption



Ride (left) and Sullivan (centre) were part of the seven-member crew on the STS-41-G mission





NASA

NASA Image caption



An image shows Sullivan during her historic extravehicular activity (EVA)





On 11 October 1984 Sullivan made history when she became the first American woman to leave a spacecraft, along side fellow mission specialist David Leestma, on a spacewalk to demonstrate the feasibility of an orbital refuelling system.

She proceeded to participate in two more missions, including the 1990 launch of the Hubble Space Telescope. She logged 532 hours in space in total and was inducted to the Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2004.

“My spacewalk was three and a half hours long. It’s a spacewalk that counts but that’s actually very short as spacewalks go,” Sullivan says.

“I was just delighted to see women come after me and do, you know, much more elaborate, much more complicated, much more demanding spacewalks.”

NASA

NASA Image caption



Sullivan’s debut mission also marked the first time two women had travelled to space together





Over the years, Sullivan has also been buoyed to see women increasingly involved at senior levels through the entire space program – including in commanding roles and managing missions from the floor.

“These are all wonderful things and I think help show young girls that you can make your way to these places,” she says. “No one’s promising you a primrose path. You know, you’re gonna have your setbacks, you’re gonna need certainly to persist and persevere.

“You’re going to need certainly to fight back sometimes. But the doorway is at least ajar – it’s not available, but you will make your way through it.”

NASA

NASA Image caption



Sullivan is a former chair of Aerospace History at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum and has written a book about Hubble





Last year an all-female spacewalk eventually happened for initially. It was a nice little “bookend” moment for Sullivan, especially given Christina Koch wore a similar life help system bookbag Sullivan got all the way again in 1984.

Upon departing Nasa in 1993, Sullivan went on in order to serve as key scientist in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and later on as its manager under President Obama. Between those jobs she put in years since president and CEO from the Center regarding Science and Industry (COSI) and in a recognized position in Ohio State University.

The surprise invites for her most recent adventure originated in Victor Vescovo, a former naviero officer and investor who have spent many years and huge amount of money on technologies to take individuals underwater, for the depths in our planet.

The Challenger Deep is the greatest known section of the earth’s seabed. Part from the Mariana Trench, it is nearly seven kilometers (11km) under the ocean’s area, 200 kilometers southwest regarding Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

Getty Images

Getty Images Image caption



Sullivan (left) was manager of the NOAA under President Obama





It was first attained in 1960 by a couple of men – US Navy Lt Don Walsh and Swiss oceanographer Jacques Piccard – and has only been reached a handful of times since, including by Titanic director James Cameron.

Vescovo, a keen explorer himself, has said the primary motivation for his private endeavour is to spur interest in the sea and science. Last year he became the first person to visit the deepest points in every ocean using his two:tonne Deep Sea Vehicle (DSV) Limiting Factor, launched from dedicated support ships.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video shows a previous dive there by Victor Vescovo

Sullivan said he contacted her via email to invite her on his latest mission, because he thought it was “really time” for a woman to get down there.

She suspects it was her friendship with Don Walsh, the oceanographer first to reach the Challenger Deep, that earned her the recommendation. After researching Vescovo’s endeavour, she excitedly agreed.

Last Sunday she accompanied him down more than 35,800ft (10,900m) inside the two-person submersible – becoming just the eighth person and first woman to reach the bottom.

She describes the journey as like being inside a magic sphere. Seeing the lander – an unmanned robotic vehicle that descends to the seafloor – alongside them at such depth was like stumbling upon “an alien space probe”, she says.

“I mean, it’s just magical that we can go to these places because of the ingenuity and the engineering prowess of these teams of people, we can take our bodies to places that we really have no business being.

“And we can do that, essentially, in street clothes. I mean, I ate lunch 31,000ft below the surface of the ocean on Sunday. That’s crazy.”

EYOS Expeditions, which organised the expedition, also facilitated a call between the pair and the International Space Station (ISS) when they emerged – a fitting representation of the two extremes of humankind’s exploration.

In a press release for the dive, the organisers drew the comparison between Vescovo’s enterprise and what is being done with SpaceX – saying they both show the “exciting potential” of private companies contributing to technological advancement worldwide.

Enrique Alvarez

Enrique Alvarez Image caption



The specially-made vehicle which transported the pair has to be built to withstand incredible pressure





Enrique Alvarez

Enrique Alvarez Image caption



Sullivan remains passionate about the ocean, which she points out is “integral” to all out livelihoods





Sullivan believes that as nations and individuals we should continue to push the boundaries of our knowledge about the world we live in.

She also expresses her hope for improved diversity and female representation across the world of technology, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem).

“The stereotype is a very dull person in a lab coat that just knows numbers and just knows principles,” she says. “But in so many fields where science and technology are at the core of what you’re doing, it’s completely creative.”

So does she have any plans for her next adventure?

“I think exploration can take many forms – it doesn’t have to be venturing off physically to the middle of the Pacific Ocean or to the earth orbit,” she says. “There are topics, there are subjects, that there are lots of dimensions to exploring.

“I think I will be exploring until they put me in a little wooden box at some point in typically the future.”