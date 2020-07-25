Kathy McMinn, University of Georgia’s first four-year All-American, treating COVID-19 patients | Sports

Former University of Georgia gymnast Kathy McMinn has actually grown familiar with wearing completely COVID-19 equipment.
The first four-year UGA All-American in any sport is now a Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine medical professional with the Wellstar Medical Group, treating the coronavirus on the frontlines.
The Weaver, Ala., native made her postgraduate degree from the University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine in1989 McMinn was the 2008 recipient of the Bill Hartman Award, one of the greatest honors provided to a previous UGA professional athlete. In 2009, McMinn was amongst 6 females and guys picked to get the distinguished NCAA Silver AnniversaryAward To acknowledge her quality as a college gymnast, McMinn was inducted into the 50 th Anniversary Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
While McMinn has constantly wanted crucial care medication, the pandemic was much various than anything she had actually seen in her profession. For her fellow physicians, doctor assistants, nurses and breathing therapists, assistance from the neighborhood verifies the team effort essential for coping in a pandemic.
“I knew I was going straight to the coronavirus unit,” stated McMinn. “I knew that it was going to be intense. We were very careful — it was a little bit intimidating initially, but I would say within three to four days we became a lot more comfortable with it. We had personal routines with how to respond and making sure when you went in you had a specific series – people watching and helping you.”
The previous gymnast revealed the “wake-up call” COVID-19 required on doctors and the country in basic.
“I think it has been a wakeup call for the community in general,” McMinn stated. “Since I have been in medical school in the late 1980s, they have been telling us that we have pandemics every 75-100 years. This one is almost right on the nose of 100 years. Technically, as I understand, the first SARS and Ebola were technically pandemics but they didn’t really affect the United States. I think a lot of times we are protected because we have an ocean on each side. This thing was really a wakeup call for us.”
Comparing her gymnastics and medical profession, McMinn spoke on the value of how the 2 accompany one another. McMinn depends on her medical group simply as much as they depend on her.
“I would tell you being a part of the team with gymnastics or really any part of an athletic team absolutely feeds into it,’ McMinn said. “I think that is one of the reasons I am so drawn to critical care anyway because you get in there and you have your team. You know the people you can rely on and they know what to expect from you… Critical care has always been a team sport—even more so now.”
McMinn spoke on what continues to influence her profession and the reliance she has on those around her.
” I truly believe that is one of the important things I like [about my job].” McMinn stated. “Even before coronavirus came around, every critical patient that came rolling in— you have ten people in the room and they have a doctor or two, our physician’s assistant, nurse practitioners, five or six nurses and respiratory therapists, and every one of them is doing something different, and every one of those things needs to be done. It’s just amazing the amount of teamwork and coordination.”
McMinn states there have actually been considerable advances in the treatments and total care offered to balance out the infection. In addition, access to screening and research study continues to grow every day, producing information to support the battle versus the infection. When it pertains to moving forward, McMinn reveals the value of using a mask and thinking of others, particularly with the 2nd wave of the infection on the horizon.
“There was a huge amount of planning that went into preparing for this,” McMinn stated. “We now have a couple of more tools and have actually gotten to where we can take a look at a chest X-ray now and acknowledge[the presence of COVID-19] All of this assists a lot. We have actually gotten quite comfy in our equipment now, too.”
While McMinn acknowledges the tensions and problems COVID-19 has actually positioned not just on herself and her coworkers, however on the country as an entire, she does mention positives that have actually come from the infection.
“I think it has realigned people’s priorities of what is important,” McMinn mentioned. “It has put a lot more of a focus on families because people are at home with families. It has also shown a great amount of support from our communities. Other than the negatives people continue to point out, I think it has brought out a lot of good in people.”