Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F— TRUMP,” the comic reacted.

The Examiner identified that “in medical procedures, air accidentally injected into the body’s bloodstream through syringes or IVs can cause air embolisms, which can be fatal.”

Griffin later doubled down on her tweet, responding to a tweet from the Examiner that famous that the injection of an air-filled syringe could possibly be “fatal.”

“I SURE DID, F—ER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied,” Griffin wrote.

A consultant for Twitter advised the Examiner the platform will “look into” Griffin’s tweets as as to whether or not they violate the corporate’s phrases and insurance policies.

The former “My Life on the D-List” star sparked a firestorm of controversy in 2017 when she posed with a prop severed head of the president in the course of the photoshoot, which resulted in shedding her gig as a CNN host in the course of the community’s annual New Year’s Eve particular in addition to quite a few endorsements and canceled exhibits. She was additionally investigated by the Secret Service.

After initially apologizing, Griffin stood by her ISIS-inspired photoshoot and has since launched a number of initiatives impressed by the expertise together with a comedy tour and a documentary.