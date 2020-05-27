Kathy Griffin Gets Backlash for Tweet About Giving Trump Syringe Filled With Air





Comedian Kathy Griffin has stirred up controversy with a tweet roughly President Trump.

Griffin’s title became trending Twitter on Tuesday night once she tweeted stabbing at the president using a syringe filled with air.

Her article was in reaction to some tweet by CNN’s main White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who composed “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?’”

Griffin commented Acosta’s tweet, stating “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F— TRUMP.”

Griffin was speaking to a air embolism, that results from air bubbles going into the human body’s circulatory system. The shot will obstruct blood vessels and establish deadly, and it is comparable to if cortical sailors get the bends.

The comic tweet had almost two 000 remarks on it Tuesday night. Several users pointed out the way she had been threatening the life span of this president and the Secret Service must get involved.

Later, Griffin published another article using a screenshot of all Trump’s tweet regarding the way Twitter tagged one of his articles about mail-in ballots as deceptive for first moment.

“I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing that I know a hell of a lot more about the first amendment than this mushroom,” she composed.

In 2017, Griffin created headlines for posting a gory photo that seemed just like Trump’s decapitated head). She stated the controversy caused that the Secret Service and Department of all Justice to research her, and that she had been added into the No Fly List of supposed terrorists. )

