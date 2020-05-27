Kathy Griffin Faces Backlash For Suggesting Donald Trump Should Inject Deadly Syringe ‘With Nothing But Air’

Kathy Griffin is making no apologies after her newest controversy involving Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the comedienne had Twitter up in arms over her message about giving the president a “syringe with nothing but air inside.” The tweet was a reply to CNN‘s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta quoting Trump at an official diabetes event where he said, “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”

Griffin turned a trending subject on the social media platform together with her response suggesting Trump give himself a deadly injection. She penned final evening:

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F**K TRUMP”

Syringe with nothing however air inside it could do the trick. FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

For these not acquainted, an injection like that’s lethal if a blood vessel blockage is brought on by any air bubbles AKA an air embolism. Unsurprisingly, her reply garnered tons of backlash on-line, with some Twitter customers sharing the Secret Service ought to become involved.

“@SecretService This is at least her second threat against @POTUS” “@SecretService apparently @kathygriffin didn’t understand the 1st time so it’s time to make it real clear so she stops threatening a President.” “@SecretService This is a direct threat to the President of the United States. Haul her aas in now!!!! @Twitter you are a National Disgrace allowing this!!!” “If Kathy isn’t banned for life for this tweet then it’s 100% confirmed that Twitter doesn’t follow their terms of service. #BanKathyForLife”

Meanwhile, others tweeted in protection of the 59-year-old entertainer, writing:

“The pearl clutching over Kathy Griffin is hilarious. Didn’t trump himself tell people to fill a syringe with bleach like a week ago? Hasn’t he been ranting all day specifically about free speech on twitter? Lol at trump’s protectors suddenly caring about decency. Ffs.” “I love you. Take it easy Darling. Even though we are told we have free speech, we don’t. Only that toad Trump & his straggly, dirty looking, rocket launching bigot fans seem to have rights these days.” “As a nurse I definitely recommend a Syringe full of air. We use it to keep an ET Tube in place with all thousands of Americans dying in ICU due to #TrumpVirus2020. Seeing how Trump refuses to wear a mask and encourages others to be reckless am guessing he will get one soon” “Well – as the mom of a type one diabetic I can tell you that you don’t inject insulin into a vein – so injecting air into your abdomen or arm wouldn’t kill someone.

What COULD kill someone is if they took insulin and didn’t need it…

So it was pretty weird that he even asked the question ‘should I be taking it?’ – I mean, IS HE DIABETIC? He is type 1? Is his type 2 so resistant that he requires insulin? Of not, he is dumb as a box of rocks to even ask such a question.”

Even together with her followers’ assist, Kathy appeared very unbothered by a few of the replies she obtained, firing again virtually instantly:

Go fuck your self. Do you wanna tussle with me, you fucking novice?#100ThousandDead https://t.co/pFN5SSxMiZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

The former actuality TV star additionally touted her First Amendment rights, one thing Donald misunderstood earlier yesterday when he claimed Twitter was “completely stifling FREE SPEECH.”

I really feel fairly goddamn superior now figuring out I do know a hell of much more in regards to the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom… pic.twitter.com/ZH1g2eKqQw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

Most bear in mind Griffin’s 2017 tweet the place she shared a picture of herself holding a bloodied Trump head, main not solely to a response from POTUS, however a go to from Secret Service as effectively. The star ended up apologizing for it, saying, “I am sorry. went too far. I was wrong.”

Do U assume her newest controversy is as critical?? We don’t anticipate her to really feel remorseful over this one, however what are your ideas?

