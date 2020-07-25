Kathie Lee Gifford remembers ‘precious friend’ Regis Philbin after his sudden death: A ‘legendary life’

“I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly — a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day. I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he’s making someone laugh,” she composed.

REGIS PHILBIN STATES GOODBYE TO EARLY MORNING PROGRAM AFTER 28 YEARS

Gifford’s declaration continued: “It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace. I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be.”

The TELEVISION legend passed away of natural causes, his household revealed in a declaration shown Fox News on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his household stated.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

REGIS PHILBIN, ICONIC TV HOST, DEAD AT 88

Philbin and Gifford started their stint on “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” in1985 The co-hosts who caught Americans’ hearts with their everyday early morning small talk had a 15- year-run till Gifford left the program in 2000.

“No arguments, no harsh words in all this time,” Philbin stated of his experience working along with Gifford to a theater audience in2000 “Well, there was the time I didn’t talk to her for two weeks. Didn’t want to interrupt her.”

After a tryout duration for a replacement, Kelly Ripa, then best understood for her performing in the soap drama “All My Children,” filled the slot.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philbin left the program in2011 Although he stated Ripa took his exit personally, he discussed on “Larry King Now” that his choice was because of him aging which it “wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Despite his prolonged resume and stamina throughout this decades-long profession, Philbin did suffer some small health problems. In 1993, medical professionals carried out an angioplasty to ease an obstructed artery. He likewise went through coronary bypass in 2007 at age 75.