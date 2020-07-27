Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls Tender Last Encounter With Regis Philbin Weeks Before His Death

Kathie Lee Gifford is reviewing her last go to with Regis Philbin simply 2 weeks before his death.

As we reported, the famous TELEVISION host died of natural causes on Friday at the age of 88 and ever since, homages have actually come gathering from those who understood and liked him. On Monday’s broadcast of the Today program, his previous co-host and friend stated she was luckier than the majority of to take pleasure in lunch and chuckles with Philbin and his other half Joy at her Connecticut house before he passed away.

Gifford, who worked together with Philbin from 1988 to 2000 on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, stated she could not be more grateful for the “precious” time shared in what would become their last party before his death:

“I was just so grateful the Lord gave me that final time. And it was so precious because when I talked to Joy the day that I found out right after he had passed, she said, ‘Kathie he hadn’t laughed in a long, long time.’ She said, ‘I was so worried about him.’”

The 66- year-old daytime TELEVISION character continued, sharing a referral to her late spouse Frank Gifford, who likewise died from natural causes in 2015 a week before his 85 th birthday:

“I think he was like Frank. He was just ready, you know? … And she said, ‘The day that we came to have lunch with you was the last time I heard him laugh.’ That will forever be a precious gift the Lord gave me, that I got to laugh again with one of my best friends in all my lifetime.”

She informed job interviewer Hoda Kotb that she noticed “much more fragility” than she ‘d seen in Regis given that the last time they fulfilled up in Los Angeles back in January, however they were still able to take pleasure in each other’s business like old times:

“We sat right here on my screened porch, and we laughed ourselves sick. We always picked up right where we left off. … After they left I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing, I could tell.”

Gifford revealed thankfulness for a “voice” that pressed her to have the unscripted go to with Philbin, which will no doubt decrease as one of their lots of treasured memories together:

“I don’t know, something told me the other day, when I was in Tennessee, ‘Get on a plane, and go home. Get on a plane.’ And I didn’t know why, but I’ve learned to listen to that voice. I got on the plane, came home and immediately heard the news about Regis, called Joy immediately and talked with her.”

She included there’s no doubt in her mind that her cherished good friend is resting in harmony on the other side since of the “many, many conversations” they had about faith when he was still alive:

“I know where Regis is, and I know who he’s with. He was very curious, as always, listened. We always respected each other’s opinions so highly. You know, in all the years we were together, we never had one cross word.”

Wow It’s tough not to get choked up hearing how fond these 2 were of each other. It goes without stating Regis will be a lot missed out on by the numerous individuals he’s affected throughout his storied profession. VIEW Kathie Lee speak directly from the heart about this last encounter and their almost ideal working relationship in the complete clips (listed below):

R.I.P., Regis.