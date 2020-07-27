Kathie Lee Gifford recalls last meeting with Regis Philbin before his death: ‘It was so precious’

” I was simply so grateful the Lord offered me that last time,” Gifford said. “And it was so valuable due to the fact that when I spoke to Joy the day that I discovered right after he had actually passed, she stated, ‘Kathie he had not chuckled in a long, very long time.’ She stated, ‘I was so concerned about him.'”

“I think he was like Frank. He was just ready, you know? … And she said, ‘The day that we came to have lunch with you was the last time I heard him laugh.’ That will forever be a precious gift the Lord gave me, that I got to laugh again with one of my best friends in all my lifetime.”

Although she was delighted to select right back up where she ended with Philbin, she discovered his age beginning to reveal throughout their last go to, offering her a subtle hint that it was time to brace herself for his death.

“I sensed much more fragility than I’d seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles,” Gifford included. “We sat right here on my screened porch, and we laughed ourselves sick. We always picked up right where we left off. … After they left I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing, I could tell.”

Philbin’s household validated the news of his death in a declaration to Fox News on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our precious Regis Philbin died last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89 th birthday,” the declaration checked out.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Gifford formerly commemorated her long time co-star on Instagram soon after news of his death was validated. While Gifford, 66, confessed there are merely “no words to fully express” her love for her “precious friend,” she called his life “legendary.”

“I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly — a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day. I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he’s making someone laugh,” she wrote.

Gifford’s declaration continued: “It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace. I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be.”