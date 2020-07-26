Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa, And More Celebs Honor Regis Philbin

Celebrities, buddies, and fans are commemorating Regis Philbin following his death on Friday.

As you’re most likely conscious, his household validated in a declaration (listed below) that the famous TELEVISION host died of natural causes at the age of 88:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Philbin started co-hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1988 together with Kathie Lee Gifford Though Gifford left the program after 15 years in 2003, the 2 have actually stayed buddies since. She wrote on Instagram:

“There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day. I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he’s making someone laugh. It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace.”

She concluded:

“I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be.”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who together presently host Live!, both shared the very same declaration and image to their particular IG accounts after the news broke:

Michael Strahan, who took control of for Philbin in 2012 on Live! following his departure, penned a note to the “legend and icon” on his Insta in addition to a picture:

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. Regis was an incredible man who could light up any room. He always made me feel special no matter if I saw him in the studio or ran into him on the street. Legend and Icon aren’t strong enough words to describe him. He will never be forgotten!! Sending my love and condolences to his family. I am forever grateful to have known him. RIP ❤️”

Saddened to find out about the death of RegisPhilbin Condolences to his partnerJoy &#x 1f61 e; — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

RIP REGIS!!! A genuine icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as an early morning program. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

Regis was a fantastic broadcaster, a buddy and a significant quantity of enjoyable. He leaves a stunning household and a TELEVISION tradition that will likely go unrivaled. Regis, I hope our pal Rickles fulfilled you at the pearly gates with open arms and a variety of the insults you liked a lot — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin invested more time on tv than nearly anybody. And we were all much better for it. Sending enjoy to his household and his fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllen Program) July 25, 2020

Heartbroken We will miss you regis &#x 1f494; &#x 1f494; &#x 1f494; pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

The end of a period. A terrific pal and coach. I will always remember your kindness of spirit sweet Regis. You altered my life and I will always remember the lessons you taught me. You revealed me how to fly. May you Rest In Peace with the angels.#RIP #RegisPhilbin pic.twitter.com/rVOKVAF42v — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) July 25, 2020

