Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth To Her First Child With Chris Pratt!

Congrats remain in order for Katherine Schwarzenegger and spouse Chris Pratt!

This weekend, Katherine’s bro Patrick Schwarzenegger validated the news. In video acquired by ET, the 26- year-old is heard stating the following while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday:

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift.”

He then offered a thumbs up when praised on ending up being an uncle! You can see a PINK ribbon on the product packaging, however it was uncertain whether the present was for child or mama! There’s no word on when precisely the child was born, however Chris’ vehicle was identified at a Santa Monica location health center on Friday, and household was visiting their home all weekend!

It was just mid-June that Arnold Schwarzenegge r’s oldest child validated the news they were anticipating, discussing it throughout an Instagram Live chat with Dr Zelana Montminy where she exposed she’s doing “really well.”

She stated at the time of her pregnancy: