Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together: report

Schwarzenegger’s sibling Patrick informed the outlet while getting a present with pink ribbons that the couple was “doing great.” While the infant’s precise birthday isn’t understood, Pratt was apparently found atSt John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER SAYS CHRIS PRATT HAS BEEN ‘A VERY WONDERFUL HUSBAND’ DURING HER PREGNANCY

The “Avengers” star and Schwarzenegger wed in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They fulfilled in 2018 while participating in church.

The brand-new package signs up with Pratt’s 7-year-dol child, Jack, whom he shows ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger’s mommy, Maria Shriver, formerly spoke to ET in May about how thrilled she is to end up being a granny. “I’m actually happy with[Katherine] Obviously she and Chris are extremely pleased. They’re a true blessing to each other.”

In an interview with E! News in July, Schwarzenegger shared, “[It’s] certainly an intriguing time to be pregnant however a truly enjoyable time to likewise discover the silver linings and to be able to arrange and discover more experience in the cooking area has actually been a huge part of that.”

CHRIS PRATT’S WIFE KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER…