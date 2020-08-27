Kate Winslet says ‘Contagion’ role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic

Winslet remained in Philidelphia shooting a mini-series for HBO when the lockdown started, however her preparation for her “Contagion” role, that included embedding with CDC epidemiologists, supplied her with understanding of how to combat such a pandemic.

‘AMMONITE’ TRAILER FEATURES SAOIRSE RONAN, KATE WINSLET AS PALEONTOLOGISTS FALLING IN LOVE

When news of the infection’ spread out throughout the East, the star understood it was time to act.

“I think it’s the unknown element of this virus. We just don’t know how it’s going to affect any given individual. I think that was what’s so terrifying,” described the “Titanic” star. “I’m a very practical, straightforward person, and if I have to respond to an emergency, I just go into that zone.”

And “into that zone” she went, acting to remain healthy much earlier than those around her.

“People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves,” statedWinslet “Then suddenly March 13 happened, and individuals resembled, ‘F– k, where do I.