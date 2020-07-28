Kate Spade New York Women’s Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $295.00 - $179.00
(as of Jul 28,2020 01:14:32 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Lightest smartwatch in our collection

Powered with Wear OS by Google, it lets you download apps, track activities, monitor your heart rate, access google assistant, make contactless nfc payments and set personal goals.

Voice Activation

Google Assistant can lead the way and answer your most important questions right at your wrist.

Note: Compatible with iPhone and Android phones. Google and Wear OS are trademarks of Google, Inc.

Make it yours

It lets you download the choose your look app, track activities, track your heart rate, access google assistant, make payments and set personal goals. you can also get calls, message and app alerts, toggle between function-centric screens and control music.

Android Users will experience additional features such as respond to texts, emails, smart replies and use voice activated Google Assistant to place calls, send texts and ask for directions.
Powered with Wear OS by Google, a trademark of Google LLC. Compatible with Android OS 4.4+ (excluding Go) and iOS 9.3+. All devices have Bluetooth(R) 4.1 Low Energy and Wi Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Compatible with Android and iPhones, supported features may vary between platforms
Estimated 24 hour battery life based on usage; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80 percent in under an hour. See product description for additional battery saving tips.
1.19″ screen, case Diameter: 42mm. Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

