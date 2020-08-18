Kate Middleton’s brother James says his dog helped him cope with depression: ‘I owe Ella my life’

On Monday, the 33-year-old shared a clip from the interview and wrote, “Dogs don’t just change lives … they save them.”

“They’re a very, very loyal companion,” he explained in the video. “For me, during troubled times and good times, they’re my consistent.”

The entrepreneur also got candid on how Ella, a black cocker spaniel, has given him the confidence to seek help.

“I got this diagnosis and Ella came to all of my therapy sessions, which I was reluctant to go from the start,” he explained. “But with her by my side, I really became confident in understanding that I had a mental illness. I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn’t know that.”

In addition to Ella, Middleton is also a proud dog dad to Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

Middleton first discussed his mental health struggles in 2019 when he wrote an op-ed for the U.K.’s Daily Mail. Middleton told the outlet that he had sought treatment for depression a little more than a year ago. He also shared that his dogs provided emotional support during those trying times.

“I couldn’t communicate,…