Kate Middleton Was NOT Happy With Recent Bad Press – Because It Was Partially True??

As we beforehand shared, a report in Tatler about Kate Middleton being “trapped and exhausted” on account of Megxit ruffled some royal feathers and was later dismissed as being riddled with “inaccuracies” by Kensington Palace.

Legal motion is now being taken towards the magazine after attorneys for the Duchess despatched a letter requesting the article be pulled from the net, however now we’re listening to there was some reality to the story in spite of everything…

At least based on an Us Weekly insider! They famous how the momma of three was livid at the concept this has introduced unhealthy press upon her fam, “especially the part” about Middleton’s “huge workload” post-Megxit, which we’ve additionally heard from different sources, too!

This concept was shot down final week by Kate and Prince William‘s residence, with their spokesperson declaring:

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

It’s been made clear the shiny is standing behind their work and isn’t shopping for into any “categorically false” claims from the Cambridges. A press release from the magazine learn:

“Tatler‘s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

Apparently, the help Kate obtained from Kensington Palace on the matter didn’t sit effectively with Meghan Markle, who has been topic to unhealthy press through the years as effectively, to the purpose that she’s presently concerned in a lawsuit.

But it appears Middleton’s sister via marriage may be getting the final giggle in spite of everything!

We shared how a supply from The Sun revealed the controversial article’s author, Anna Pasternak, is buddies with former Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, who occurs to be the sister-in-legislation of Meg’s longtime BFF, Jessica Mulroney.

“Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing.”

Intriguing certainly!

For these not maintaining with the Sussexes, Jess and Meg have been shut for years since assembly via their respective styling work and have maintained a detailed bond. Even as Markle relocated to the UK to be nearer to Prince Harry earlier than her eventual engagement and marriage.

