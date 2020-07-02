Kate Middleton warns Prince Harry not to rush into marrying ‘completely different’ Meghan Markle, according to explosive new book – Armenian News

The royal family were so concerned about Prince Harry rushing into marriage with Meghan Markle that even his sister-in-law Kate Middleton took him aside to warn him, an explosive new book has claimed.

In Royal At War, published today on Kindle, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim that Kate urged Prince Harry to take things slowly, since it would just take ‘time, care and attention’ for Meghan to integrate with the household, the Daily Mail reports.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, who married the former American actress, 38, in May 2018, enjoyed a detailed relationship with Kate who he referred to as “the big sister I never had”.

However, his relationship with Kate and his brother William remains fractured, after he relocated to LA with his wife and their son, Archie, one, amid a feud with his brother and rumours that Kate and Meghan did not get on.

FEMAIL revealed the shocking claims made in the book, including reports that part of the reason behind the rift between the brothers was Harry’s lavish spending in the wake of his wedding.

He reportedly forked out more than £6,000 within months for acupuncture ‘as part of a health drive’ and enjoyed a ‘babymoon’ with the Duchess of Sussex at Heckfield Place, a luxury spa in Hampshire – the three-night stay is said to have cost up to £33,000.

Prince William is thought to have had concerns over Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle and took his brother aside to ask ‘Is she the right one?’ soon after meeting her, according to insiders.

Royals At War said the well-intentioned intervention didn’t go down well with the Duke of Sussex who took it as a deliberate slight.

The authors suggest Prince Harry was drawn to his future wife’s “confidence, commitment, drive and ambition” because ‘subconsciously he was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age’.