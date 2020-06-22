Kate Middleton Shares New Family Photos In Honor Of Prince William’s Birthday — Look!

The next generation of royals is growing up SO fast!!

Over the past few months, the public has been able to see a more casual side of Kate Middleton and Prince William as they’ve been forced to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we’re dealing with see exactly what life is similar to at home for the parents and their royal kiddos!

Ahead of William’s 38th birthday on Sunday, the couple released new pics into the future King along with his three kids, 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis, all snapped by Kate.

How adorable. We love Charlotte’s overalls!!

This weekend also marked Father’s Day, that was celebrated with another photo snapped by Middleton of her husband and father-in-law Prince Charles, as well as sharing an image from her childhood featuring her dad Michael Middleton:

Although the royal fam may possibly look happy and cheery, the Duchess of Cambridge previously shared the “super difficult” time she had explaining to her kiddos what precisely was going on on earth:

“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great. We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult.”

More recently, the momma of three revealed a number of the “ups and downs” they’ve experienced:

“We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset. Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them.”

She continued (below):

“It’s been a really difficult time for us all. But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever.”

It appears like Prince William and co. are getting in even more family time, that has to be quite the silver lining judging by the pics!

