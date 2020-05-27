Kate Middleton Feels ”Exhausted and Trapped” After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit: Report

Kensington Palace is shutting down Tatler‘s report on Kate Middleton.

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson stated Wednesday.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal exit, it appears as if the royal world is caving in on Kate Middleton.

In a canopy story for Tatler journal, royal insiders declare that the Duchess of Cambridge is feeling “exhausted and trapped.”

According to a reported friend of Middleton, Tatler states that, “Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.”

As the coronavirus pandemic put a cease to her “normal” day by day life and royal duties, Middleton has taken on the additional work head on.

But per the royal insiders talking to Tatler, this started far earlier than the well being disaster and began when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex referred to as it quits on their royal life.

“Meghan and Harry have been so selfish,” says a buddy of Prince William and Middleton to the publication. “William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.”

In the wake of Prince Harry and Markle stepping down, Middleton took on practically a dozen royal engagements in a month. As one other royal insider shared, “Kate understands that the only credo of the Royal Family is duty, duty, duty. Whereas with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty.”

However, Middleton has additionally been relatively open in regards to the hardships she’s skilled homeschooling her kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

This previous weekend, it was reported that Prince William and Middleton had been “considering” holding their 5-year-old daughter at dwelling through the summer time when faculty is predicted to reopen, in response to The Sunday Times.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish to “keep” their two kids “together and to maintain their lockdown routine” amid the continuing coronavirus disaster.



Earlier this month, Middleton additionally talked about how her household, together with their youngest Prince Louis, are holding up. “I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we’re stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yeah, it’s unprecedented times really but we’re fine, thank you for asking,” she shared.

In that same interview, she additionally opened up in regards to the difficulties of homeschooling her kids. “George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects…making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work,” she shared. “Yeah it’s really hard, we haven’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that but we’re doing a lot of that now and actually it’s been really great. We sort of try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that.”